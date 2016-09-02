Growthpoint CEO expresses fears on ratings downgrade

GROWTHPOINT Properties CEO Norbert Sasse is concerned about the extent of the negative effects that a looming sovereign credit ratings downgrade would have on SA’s economy.

"The domestic economy is not growing and that affects our overall performance. We are pleased that we managed to keep our vacancies stable, at 5.7%, given a volatile and challenging market environment," he said.

"The possibility of a sovereign debt downgrade occurring in December is concerning. Tenants, especially multinationals, are less likely to sign long-term leases in a volatile and uncertain market environment," Sasse said.

He spoke at a media briefing on Thursday about the firm’s June year-end financial results.