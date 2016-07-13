WATCH: The colossal value of SA’s property sector

THE value of the South African property market is worth a colossal R5.8-trillion, according to a study conducted by the Property Sector Charter Council.

This was a R1-trillion jump from the R4.9-trillion reported in 2010.

The growth was mainly driven by residential properties registered with the Deeds Office, which had risen from R3-trillion to R3.9-trillion. Commercial property was the second largest contributor, increasing R780bn to R1.3-trillion.

Undeveloped zoned land remained fairly unchanged at R520bn, while the public sector contributed about R237bn.

Commercial property breakdown:

• Retail is valued at R534bn

• Office property is worth R357bn

• Industrial real estate amounts to R281bn

• Hotels and other property is valued at R94bn

Public-sector property breakdown:

• The Department of Public Works’ property is valued at R102bn

• State-owned enterprises own property worth R66bn

• Metros and municipalities' property is valued at R69bn

Watch the interview below for more insights:

CEO of the Property Sector Charter Council Portia Tau-Sekati said they were not anticipating any slowdown in growth, not least in the retail sector.

"There are more shopping centres that are coming up and it’s actually a million dollar question … a question of sustainability in the retail sector. How sustainable are these shopping centres that are coming up and how long is this sustainability going to be for?" she asked.

Tau-Sekati added that while transformation in the property sector was happening, it was moving at a slow pace.

One of the council's mandates is to foster transformation in the property sector.

The council's State of Transformation report found that management control, employment equity, skills development and enterprise supply development were lagging other sectors on the transformation front.

