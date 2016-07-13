BUSINESS DAY TV: Transformation is taking place very slowly still

PORTIA Tau-Sekati, CEO of the Property Sector Charter Council, talks to Business Day TV about the significance of an 18% jump in the value of the South African property market over the past four years to R5.8-trillion.

BUSINESS DAY TV: The property sector is worth a staggering R5.8-trillion, almost R1bn more than it was worth four years ago. That’s according to the results of a study undertaken on behalf of the Property Sector Charter Council.

So, what’s driven the growth and how does the Charter Council plan to use it? Joining us on News Leader with more is CEO Portia Tau-Sekati. The results from the latest study to determine the size of the country’s property sector pegged the value of the sector at R5.8-trillion — put that into perspective for us, how significant is that?

PORTIA TAU-SEKATI: It’s actually quite significant especially when you also look at the growth from where we were coming. The last study that we did, that we pegged for 2010 was R4.9-trillion so you can imagine that’s almost just over R1-trillion in terms of growth within the four years and its driven by a number of aspects. The one part of it, commercial was a big part of it so it has grown from R780bn on commercial to R1.3-trillion, you also have the residential, which grew from R3-trillion to R3.9-trillion. So it has grown significantly.

We’ve got zoned land that has remained fairly stable. We say zoned land because it’s zoned for commercial or residential development, as well as the public sector that is made up of three sub-segments, which are really the metros and the municipalities, the state-owned enterprises and the Department of Public Works.

BDTV: Any idea of how much of the growth has come from rising valuations, properties becoming more expensive but also from new developments and new units coming into stream, particularly in the residential market?

PTS: Yes … you will see that the study uses the three different elements. One, it uses the unit itself in terms of the number or volume, multiplied by the square meters, multiplied by the value. So if you look at … there has been growth in all of them, particularly when you look at the commercial, such as retail that has grown from R354bn to R537bn, which is almost like 57% growth. Its more … there was only about 6% in terms of the unit growth but then the major part of the growth was the valuation, which has changed relatively significantly so that gave it quite a massive growth in terms of its value. That 57% is a multiple of the units as well as the square meterage.

BDTV: Just given the economic climate that we’re now having to contend with, are you anticipating a slowdown in the pace of growth that we’ve seen?

PTS: You know, strangely enough you would have … we’ve been in this lag for a while but especially from the retail we’re not feeling it as much. There are more shopping centres that are coming up and it’s actually a million dollar question … a question of sustainability in the retail sector. How sustainable are these shopping centres that are coming up and how long is this sustainability going to be for? I know in the retail sector SA is actually sixth in the world after UK, Canada, US, Japan and China and we only have 55-million people whereas the other countries have a much bigger population size than we have.

BDTV: The Property Sector Charter Council is tasked with developing strategies and programmes for transformation of the sector. Did that come into any of the study that you looked at, are you seeing growing black ownership of property in SA?

PTS: Yes that’s actually part of the reason why we do that study because it’s really to drive transformation in the property sector. But part of the reason why we do that sector study in terms of the size is it’s also one, when you say ownership, you want to understand whether its 2%, 10% or 80% of what … and that’s really why we do this sector. Yes we did it and we’ve got the State of Transformation report, and in this report the two elements that we’re leading with in the property sector in particular are enterprise development and socioeconomic development.

We’re 115% of the target so we’re up to about 15% over the target. Where we’re still below target but doing relatively well, its ownership and preferential procurement, which are at 82% and 85% respectively and where we still have a lot of work to do are the four subsegments being management control, employment equity, skills development in particular, and the last one, which is enterprise supply development. So we still have a lot of work to do there but we’re doing relatively well in the others.

BDTV: Given the fact that you are doing relatively well in the other sectors, is it just a matter of time that’s needed for things to filter through the system or are they real challenges that you have different … ?

PTS: There are real challenges … of course one of the things is that while transformation is happening, it’s actually happening at a very slow pace, given the timing that we’re in with our democracy. But there is relatively good effort in certain segments that have been put into certain areas. But there are also a lot of challenges being experienced and all of these, we’ve got two big subindustries being commercial and residential, and the challenges are totally different.

You can’t actually use some of the challenges from one segment and peg it onto the other industry since they’re relatively different. So each of those challenges need their own intervention and the big thing about that State of Transformation report that we’re going to release once we’ve gone through our protocol. It’s more the intervention that is more important than the status of the report itself. What is the intervention that will close the gaps in terms of where we should be and where we are? What are those interventions that need to be put in place in order for us to realise the desired state of transformation?

BDTV: Within residential, which grew as you said from R3-trillion to R3.9-trillion, you have included for the first time informal housing. You have put a value on that just looking at the units. But I should imagine it’s very difficult to measure black ownership of property particularly because in many instances, title deeds aren’t held by the owners due to tribal lands and land owned by trusts and the likes.

PTS: Yes, you will also see that within the residential there are two subsegments … there is formal residential and informal residential. So in the formal residential that is a pretty good indicator because we get that from the Deeds Office and they have a pretty good understanding of where we are. And the driver there in terms of the value has been the luxury, high-value houses and the mid-value houses in terms of value. But in terms of volume, mid-value houses, low-value houses and township houses has actually been the big driver and of course we’ve got 80% of the value being freehold and the other 20% split equally are the estate and the community schemes. That is from the formal houses.

From the informal houses there are two subsectors of which we’ve only tackled one which is informal-formal settlement. Then there is the informal-informal settlement. So the informal-formal settlement is a recognised informal settlement. Take, for example, Diepsloot, which is recognised as an informal settlement where there is a lot of bulk that the municipality will install for them. They’ve got drainage, electricity, water and everything, which makes it an informal-formal settlement. That’s what we’ve recognised.

What we haven’t recognised is the informal-informal settlement that you can imagine is very difficult to recognise, because that’s one of those informal dwellings. You open your window there today, you go and look again tomorrow and it’s not there …

BDTV: It’s doubled in size …

PTS: Yes we haven’t … or it’s doubled its size if not more so we haven’t looked at that. We looked at informal settlement where we can hopefully find some methodology and technicality of doing the calculations, which we haven’t been able to pin down. We are looking at some models to understand that side. But it’s also an important segment to look at because it gives us a good view of where we are in terms of ownership as well.

But you mentioned earlier on in terms of ownership from township areas, yes we are looking at how many of the houses that have moved from government … the old government housing rental to ownership in terms of title deed transfers. It would be an interesting figure to look at in our next study.

BDTV: … work in progress …