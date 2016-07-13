Barrow looking to get in on Waterfall development

BARROW Properties is in negotiations to develop mixed-use property in Waterfall City, the planned precinct located near Midrand in Gauteng.

Property development and investment director Paul Barrow said Waterfall was an exciting development area for SA’s construction and property industries. It "made sense" for the Barrow group to expand there, having projects under way in Sandton, Rosebank, Bryanston and Houghton.

Waterfall City is SA’s largest ongoing development, and Barrow said the successful launch of Mall of Africa was a positive signal that there was demand for further developments.

"We have noticed how Johannesburg council has focused on improving infrastructure for nodes and transport hubs, and how developers are encouraged to develop node by node. This is why we have looked at strong, well-located opportunities in places like Sandton and Rosebank," said Barrow.

"We feel that Waterfall is really exciting. Mall of Africa is a sign of the demand for development in that area. Atterbury (Properties) and Attacq (the main developers at Waterfall City) are reputable, really impressive companies, and we are in discussions with them to add to Waterfall," Barrow said.

He said Waterfall had overtaken Modderfontein as the next big area for development in the Gauteng area.

"Right now, Waterfall stands out as a well-planned, growing city that developers find attractive. It has good infrastructure, and we are excited about what we can do there," he said.

Consulting firm PwC’s new head office is scheduled to open in Waterfall City in 2017.

This would give other businesses confidence to seek office space in Waterfall.

Balwin Properties, which focuses on sectional title residential estates, is another developer that has been attracted to Waterfall City. It recently acquired development rights in Waterfall for R1.5bn.

Meanwhile, Barrow said that its premium-grade offices and new upper-market apartment offerings were doing well, while older B-grade and mid-tier offices struggled in SA. "If we look at Sandton and Rosebank, for example, we are getting demand from professional firms and professionals.

"These are companies who are seeking new builds and are prepared to pay for modern fit-outs and so forth. You then have professionals who work in either of the hubs and want to rent apartments there.

"So, we have seen a number of investors buying units in our top-market Metropolis on Park, for example. They then rent these out to professional tenants," he said.