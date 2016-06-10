BUSINESS DAY TV: Stenprop to refinance Swiss property

PAUL Arenson is the CEO of Stenprop.

BUSINESS DAY TV: Western European-focused rand-hedge property stock Stenprop released full-year numbers today. Diluted headline earnings per share jumped 16.8% to 9.58c. It’s also managed to increase its dividend payout by 6%. And joining me on the line for more detail is the company’s CEO, Paul Arenson.

Paul … of course those just a couple of the headline figures and on that basis things look to be pretty good. Take us through the year that was for you because certainly on a headline basis, things seemingly looking good.

PAUL ARENSON: Yes, excellent. We increased our earnings by 7.4%, we increased our dividend by 6%, we grew our NAV (net asset value) by 1.2%, we reduced our debt down to 51.6%, our LTV (loan-to-value ratio) from 53.8%, so yes, very good year. We feel very happy with that.

BDTV: Paul, I’ve got Ian Cruickshanks with me in studio and he has a question for you, so he will step in at this point.

IAN CRUICKSHANKS: I was interested to see today that Peregrine Holdings I think has 85% of the company, and the aim is to build that up to 100%. Why do you want to be a wholly owned subsidiary instead of having more management eyesight of going your own way, to some extent? PA: Okay, hold on a second, I need to correct you on that. Peregrine don’t have 85%, they have 85% of Stenham, which is a different company. But of Stenprop, which is the listed company, they have approximately 7%. Stenprop is a listed company, it’s different to Stenham. It has over 3,000 shareholders with the biggest shareholder having 6.41% which is Peregrine.

BDTV: Okay, so management pretty much in your hands. Take us through where you’re finding some opportunity right now and where future growth is expected to come from? PA: Okay, we’ve looked at our portfolio. We’re a company that focuses on sustainability and quality of portfolio. So we’ve looked at the portfolio and analysed our potential growth from the portfolio just through management without issuing any shares or acquiring any new properties with an issue of shares. If we don’t issue any shares in our view we can deliver comfortably 1.5% compound growth over the next three years off the current level of earnings.

So an investor who come into our share, they’re earning about 6% dividend yield and about 7% earnings yield on the current price, and they can be assured that without doing any new share issues for acquisitions we can grow that by 1.5% in each of the next three years.

And then on top of that we’ll look for acquisitions, and if we find the right one, and we’re fairly strategic and targeted in our acquisition approach, we believe we can add further earnings to that. But that’s the base case earnings if we don’t find any acquisitions.

BDTV: And of course your debt profile then accommodating to those plans, you’ve whittled away at that as you say it’s now sitting at what, 51.6%. You’ve refinanced debt on two London properties at reduced rates with no capital repayment. Tell us about the kind of management that’s under way with regard to your debt profile at the moment.

PA: Right, the next one that we’re going to refinance is our Swiss property. That falls due in March 2017 and that should result in further reduction of interest rate and also elimination of further need for a capital repayment. And then also there are one or two other debts on our Hamburg property and so on, which are falling due, where we can take advantage of the very low rate to lock in much lower rate and no capital repayment.

So there’s quite a bit to do in the next year or so on refinancing, which is very nice because the environment is very low interest rates at the moment.