Redefine director publicly censured

19 May 2016 - 11:23 Staff Writer

REDEFINE Properties executive director Mike Ruttell was publicly censured by the JSE on Thursday.

The JSE said it was censuring Mr Ruttell for trading in Redefine securities without the required clearance of its chairman and failing to disclose his trades timeously.

The exchange said Ruttell traded in Redefine shares in January last year and these trades were only revealed in a directors’ dealings statement in September.

The most recent directors’ dealings statement issued by Redefine via the JSE’s news service showed Ruttell buying R2.5m worth of shares in December.

