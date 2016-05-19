Impressive showing by Arrowhead

THE strong performance by diversified group Arrowhead Properties’ core portfolio ensured that it achieved nearly 10% growth in the six months to March.

Arrowhead declared a dividend of 20.76c per share for the quarter to March 2016, showing growth of 11%. This, together with the dividend of 20.03c for the previous September quarter, provided an interim dividend of 40.79c per share — growth of 9.52% from the previous year.

Its core property portfolio, which included assets not acquired during the period, mustered growth of 8.5%. The aggressive growth fund boosted its asset base 10-fold in only a few years and has become a highly reliable dividend payer.

Arrowhead has grown its assets from less than R800m at listing in 2011, to over R11bn.

Its property portfolio is worth R9.5bn. The fund now holds a diverse portfolio of office, retail, and industrial properties and — through subsidiary Indluplace — residential properties. It owns stakes in Dipula Income Fund and Rebosis Property Fund.

Revenue, inclusive of rental income and expenditure recoverable from tenants, increased 34%, from R555m to R743m in the six months to March.

"This substantial increase in revenue is due to the full effect of the acquisitions concluded during the previous financial year, together with the partial impact of acquisitions concluded during the current financial year and annual escalations to existing leases," said chief operating officer Mark Kaplan. "At the end of the reporting period, Arrowhead owned 155 buildings, of which 46% is retail, 42% offices, and 12% industrial by value."

He said: "We have proved our deal-making abilities through building our property portfolio from 89 properties at listing five years ago to 155 at present, while still remaining true to our investment strategy of only concluding yield-enhancing acquisitions.

"The average size of our properties increased from R17m in 2011 to R46.7m, reflecting not only the increase in size, but also an increase in the quality of the portfolio of assets."

Arrowhead has also invested in 109 residential properties through its stake in Indluplace.

"This ungeared investment has stood us in good stead over the period, with acquisitions concluded to the value of approximately R500m over the past six months," Kaplan said.

Arrowhead’s distribution growth for the year should be at the upper end of the forecast of between 8% and 10%, according to CEO Gerald Leissner.

Sector analysts said the results were impressive.

"These were good results. The income growth coming from the historically comparable core portfolio is above what many higher-quality portfolios are achieving. This was pleasing, considering the tough environment," said Evan Robins, listed property manager of Old Mutual Investment Group’s MacroSolutions boutique.

"Their challenge is to keep this up. Arrowhead’s stakes in other listed funds suggest they find more value in listed property than physical property at the moment."

Investec Asset Management portfolio manager Neil Stuart-Findlay said Arrowhead was poised for success.

"In a tough economic climate, the core portfolio has performed well, aided by a strong letting performance.

"The balance sheet remains in excellent shape," he said.