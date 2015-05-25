German assets boost Sirius

GERMAN business park owner Sirius Real Estate, which listed on the JSE’s AltX in December last year, has grown its net asset value per share 13% in the year to March.

Sirius decided on a listing in order to expose South Africans to Europe’s biggest economy and euro-denominated distributions. Germany’s economy has outshone other members of the European Union (EU) over the past few months. Europe’s largest economy grew 0.7% in the fourth quarter of last year, while the EU grew 0.4%. The strong returns have enabled Sirius to raise the rentals on its office assets.

"Demand for Sirius’s workspace continues to be high, with gross annualised rent roll from the pre-acquisitions portfolio at €43.6m as at the end of March, compared with €41.3m at the end of March last year," CEO Andrew Coombs said. "This represented a like-for-like 5.6% increase. Including acquisitions, the rent roll has increased to a gross annualised €50m."

Chairman Robert Sinclair said the company had a successful year acquiring an asset base in Germany.

"This has been another excellent year for the business. The successful capital raise which facilitated the acquisition of four business parks in excellent locations in Germany, was accompanied by a successful secondary listing on the JSE, further diversifying our shareholder base."

Fund managers have been impressed by Sirius’s ability to acquire competitive assets in Germany.

"Sirius is investing cleverly in the heart of manufacturing in Germany. This is a good story," Brendon Hubbard, portfolio manager at ClucasGray Investment and Asset Management, said.