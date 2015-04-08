Business buys into housing precincts

BUSINESS has bought into plans by the Gauteng provincial government for housing "mega projects", complete with government services, light-industry manufacturing, agricultural land and retail over the next five to 10 years.

This is according to Gauteng human settlements MEC Jacob Mamabolo and Premier David Makhura, who launched the initiative on Tuesday.

The project aims to deliver more than 800,000 houses within 30 residential developments in the province’s five regions.

Gauteng faces the most in-migration of any province in the country, as thousands arrive in search of economic opportunities. This has prompted the rise of 408 informal settlements as many economic migrants cannot afford formal housing and accommodation.

A memorandum of understanding was signed between the provincial government, Gauteng’s 12 municipalities and 43 construction companies to develop the "precinct" model. Mr Makhura said the current "fragmented" housing infrastructure in Gauteng would be unable to offset the province’s housing backlog, which stood at 687,015.

Mr Makhura said municipalities in the province had agreed to simplify tender-approval processes and expedite environment impact-assessment certificate application for bidding companies to a minimum of three months.

The proposed housing designs were in line with Gauteng’s R100bn "economic corridor" investment announced last month by Mr Makhura during his state of the province address.

This was elaborated on in finance MEC Barbara Creecy’s provincial budget.

The planned developments were also due to take shape alongside private-sector initiatives including the Modderfontein "mega city" development and Steyn City in Johannesburg.

The proposed mega projects will be financed from the R6bn allocated to human settlements in the provincial budget, as well as the R100bn economic-corridor investment and the various councils’ infrastructure grants and metros’ urban settlement development grants.