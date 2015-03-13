Companies / Property

VIDEO: Property sector will continue to outperform in 2015, says Dipula CEO

13 March 2015 - 13:25 Michel Pireu
A REMINDER from Dipula CEO, Izak Pietersen, of how the property sector outperformed all other sectors on the JSE in 2014:

“It was quite an impressive performance,” says Pietersen, “with a return of 26.6% for the year compared to bonds at 10.1%, the all-share index at 10.9% and cash at just under 6%. On an international basis South African listed real-estate came in third place, outperformed only by the US which came in above 43% off quite a low base, and Australia just over 27%.”

Year-to-date property is again outperforming other sectors with a return of roughly 6.2% as compared to cash with a return of just under 1%.

“We believe the property sector will continue to outperform in 2015,” says Pietersen, ”with an expected return of somewhere between 12% and 15%. Lower than last year, but still noteworthy considering the weaker economic environment , increasing tax rate, and a consumer that continues to be under a fair amount of pressure.”

