Listed property sector faces headwinds

MOST listed property counters experienced a strong second half in last year, with their impressive performances continuing into the first quarter of this year.

The sector has outperformed South African equities, bonds and cash for a number of months, but some economic headwinds may come to the fore later this year.

For the 12 months to the end of last month South African listed property recorded a total return of 44.34%, followed by equities which mustered 16.14%, bonds which managed 15.04% and cash with 6.04%. Year to date the South African property index achieved a total return of 8.82%. Equities meanwhile delivered a 4.36% return, bonds 2.11% and cash 1.19%.

Stanlib listed property funds head Keillen Ndlovu says it is important to note that listed property prices rose between the middle of last month and early this month even when bond prices were weakening.

This is unusual because the performance of listed property tends to track the performance of bonds as they are both income generating investments. "This happened for various reasons. We had better than expected results from the stocks. A number of real estate investment trusts (Reits) were included in global indices such as the FTSE World Equity index. These included the likes of Hyprop Investments, Acucap Properties, Redefine Properties, Resilient Property Income Fund and Attacq," he says.

"There has also been increased demand from retail and institutional investors, including new investors."

But the listed property sector may lose steam in the coming months this year. SA’s growth is set to be tepid this year. This does not bode well for firms that own office properties which need activity from businesses to decrease vacancies. The same applies to retail landlords who rely on a healthy spending consumer.

Treasury recently revised down its forecast for this year’s growth from 2.5% to 2%. Listed property only achieved a 3.16% return during last month, beaten by equities which realised 4.07%. Those companies which reported interim results to December in recent weeks delivered an average of about 9% distribution growth.

Distribution growth is a key performance indicator for investors as each Reit must pay at least 75% of its taxable earnings available for distribution to its investors each year.

The best performer over the reporting period was Fortress Income Fund. It was also the JSE’s best-performing property stock in terms of overall returns for last year. For the six months to December the commuter retail focused fund achieved 19.64% distribution growth compared with the six months to December 2013.

The next top performer was Resilient Property Income Fund, which declared distribution growth of 16.3%, significantly ahead of forecasts of 12%. Resilient was helped by making accretive acquisitions of lower LSM (living standards measure) regional malls and strong returns from its investments in property funds.

Another strong performer was Arrowhead Properties, whose A and B units both achieved 14.9% distribution growth. Shopping mall owner Hyprop Investments’ interim dividend rose 13.7%, beating a market consensus of 11%.

Despite being mostly an office play, and with office property being the worst performing subsector of SA’s commercial property market, Texton Property Fund managed 11.4% income growth.

Former laggard SA Corporate Real Estate Fund meanwhile achieved distributions of 9.4% higher. Old Mutual Investment Group portfolio manager Evan Robins said the performance of the fund’s retail portfolio was noteworthy.

Growthpoint Properties, the largest locally based property group, managed 7.5% distribution growth. Much of this came from its stake in the Victoria and Alfred Waterfront.

During the rest of this year, Growthpoint should be boosted by malls in the Acucap Properties’ portfolio which it recently acquired. But there are concerns that Growthpoint’s office assets will come under strain during the second half.

The clear underperformer was Hospitality Property Fund whose B units distributions dropped 52.6% when interim results were reported.