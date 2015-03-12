Hospitality Property Fund gets green light for phase two at Arabella Hotel

HOSPITALITY Property Fund has received approval for "phase two" construction at Arabella Hotel and Spa near Hermanus in the Western Cape.

CEO Andrew Rogers said on Thursday that this would allow the company to either sell, develop or enter into a joint venture for the land.

"When we acquired Arabella, there was a second phase of development land as an opportunity to expand the current phase one into a second phase …Whatever we decide will benefit the community and the economy in the area," he said.

The company acquired Arabella in 2010.

The JSE-listed hotel landlord’s hotel portfolio includes Holiday Inn Sandton, Crowne Plaza Johannesburg — The Rosebank, Westin Cape Town, Radisson Blu Waterfront, and Champagne Sports Resorts and Protea Hotel Hazyview.

In the six months ended December 31 2014, Hospitality’s core portfolio, occupancy and room rates continued to track industry trends, reflecting the weaker hospitality trading environment. The group reported a 7.4% decline in distributable earnings for the period.

In addition to the muted economy, the company said the local hospitality industry had been affected by the drop in international travel as a result of the Ebola epidemic in Africa and fewer arrivals from Asian countries due to recently implemented visa requirements. Restricted public sector spending in line with cost saving measures imposed by the Department of Finance affected demand from government segments.

Hospitality Property Fund is in the process of disposing of 14 of its 26 hotel properties with the aim of achieving a portfolio of higher-value properties in major metropolitan areas.