Growthpoint in talks to take over Acucap Properties

GROWTHPOINT, the JSE’s largest property group by market value, is in talks to take over Acucap Properties, CEO Norbert Sasse said on Wednesday.

He was speaking at Growthpoint’s results presentation on Wednesday. Growthpoint has a market value of about R58bn while Acucap is valued at about R11bn.

The listed property sector has undergone major consolidation in the period from December last year to May.

Mr Sasse said there were still deals that could be made between various property counters before the end of the year. "We can say we are in talks with Acucap and that these talks are positive."

Growthpoint on Wednesday posted 8.3% distribution growth for the year ended June, outperforming guidance of 7.2% which it had promised the market. The company acquired a stake in Acucap earlier this year and now holds just under 35%.

Growthpoint also has a 15% share in Sycom Property Fund, Acucap’s sister company. Acucap owns the majority of the other Sycom shares, with only about 2% in the hands of minorities.

Growthpoint’s net asset value increased 14% to R22.15 per share during the year.

Mr Sasse said the company’s 64% holding in Growthpoint Properties Australia had once again buoyed the group.

During the year, Growthpoint acquired two portfolios in Gauteng with property assets worth R7bn. It acquired Abseq for R1.3bn at an 8.7% forward yield and Tiber for R5.7bn at a 7.7% forward yield.

It also acquired the interests in Acucap and Sycom in April for R4.5bn. These deals granted Growthpoint indirect exposure to a combined R18.4bn of retail and office properties.

Mr Sasse said all these transactions had a positive impact on Growthpoint’s results. "Notwithstanding a tough operating environment, we’re pleased to report a positive performance for our investors and to announce results above expectations.

"During the year, our total level of new investment amounted to approximately R15bn. This represents immense growth and exceeds the value of our total property assets in 2007 when Growthpoint left Investec and became independent."

Growthpoint said it expected distribution growth of between 7% and 7.5% for the new financial year to June next year.

Old Mutual Investment Group property portfolio manager Evan Robins said it was impressive that Growthpoint and much of the listed property sector had performed amid a weak economy. "I continue to be impressed by how well listed property companies are doing considering how sluggish the environment is ."

