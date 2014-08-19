MAS aims at listing on JSE main board

MAS Real Estate, a Europe-focused property investment company that is listed on AltX, believes it is on track to graduate to the JSE’s main board this year.

MAS, which has its primary listing on the Euro MTF market of the Luxembourg Stock Exchange, said on Monday on releasing financial results for the 16 months to June that it was in talks with the JSE to make the move to the larger bourse.

MAS owns a mix of commercial and retail assets in Europe.

Recently South African institutions have bought into the company fairly aggressively.

CEO Lukas Nakos said he wanted a shift to the JSE main board to pursue a pipeline of property investment opportunities.

MAS increased its net asset value per share by 7.1% from 96.9 euro cents to 103.8 euro cents over the reporting period.

MAS’s financial year-end used to be in February but this was changed to June.

The company announced a capital raising of €180m, which drove market capitalisation from R0.9bn to R5.4bn at the period’s end.

The group also acquired 41.5% of Karoo Investment Fund.

Mr Nakos said MAS aimed to achieve a high-quality income distribution from a diversified Western European investment property portfolio. "By the end of 2016, the directors aim to have 90% of the portfolio invested in income-producing assets and the remainder invested in development and value-add opportunities," he said.

"We are targeting strong total returns through a combination of income from the investment property portfolio, and growth on both this portfolio and through development and active asset management."

He said properties in certain market sectors in Germany, in particular, offered excellent buying opportunities.

MAS proposed a final dividend for the 16-month period of 1.24 euro cents per share. This brought the total dividend for the year to 1.84 euro cents per share.

There was a decline in the company’s dividend yield compared with prior periods.

However, the yield was expected to pick up again once the proceeds from the capital raising were invested in the pipeline assets.

© BDlive 2014