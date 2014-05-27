BUSINESS DAY TV: Visual International’s JSE listing

BUSINESS DAY TV: The property sector has had its fair share of new listings this year, but an interesting one taking place on the JSE’s AltX today... Charles Robertson is CEO of Visual International Holdings and he joins me now on News Leader.

Charles, maybe let's start with why you decided to list and why you chose AltX for that listing.

CHARLES ROBERTSON: We wanted a bigger exposure for what it is that we are doing. We’re focusing mainly on the middle income market, mainly on residential to start with. We also do retail and we do offices and other things, but it normally starts with residential for the middle income market. And we also wanted to raise some funds ... some additional equity capital as well as to empower our management, executives and stakeholders by making shares available.

BDTV: So, they’ll be getting shares in the listed company from here. You raised about R27m through the listing ... you were hoping for R33m ... Not a massive take-up. Would you expect more investors to take up once they know about this company?

CR: Yes, we believe so. We believe we’re different ... unique in that it isn’t an established sector on the JSE ...

BDTV: Listed residential property?

CR: Yes ... at the moment. Residential property has not been an asset class in this country of any significance, whereas in the US and Europe and elsewhere it is. It’s an important asset class like retail, like industrial, like commercial ... but in South Africa it isn’t. We believe it is going to become that and we’re at the cutting edge of that trend ... of that move ... and often for cutting edge companies it’s a little bit more difficult than when there is already an established sector.

BDTV: So, you’ll be up against the likes of Calgro and RBA in the listed residential property sector?

CR: Yes. Our market is the middle income market and so our properties range in price from about R400,000 to R700,000. Many of the competitors that we would want to compare Visual International with are in the affordable housing space ...

BDTV: So you're above the affordable housing space?

CR: Yes. We don’t go there so all of our properties are private sector driven ...

BDTV: And yet companies like Calgro moved into the affordable housing space after the financial sector crisis because it did prove to be more resilient. How resilient is your sector to some shocks that you might see in the market?

CR: The middle income market or group is growing and has been growing at more than 10% per annum. We think it’s probably one of the single biggest contributions of our new government ... that they’ve made over the last 20-years ... to develop a middle income group in our country because there wasn’t really one before 1994 and that’s the sector that we are in. It’s the same sector where you find some very successful retailers, some very successful banks, food companies and so on ... and we’re in that space. We find that residential is the second most important category for people in our market ... the first is food and secondly is the roof over their heads.

BDTV: So, you will have a market cap of about R127m and the R27m you raised through the listing ... how is that going to be put to use?

CR: Mostly to develop our own properties .... We have some developed properties that we rent but we have a fairly big portfolio of properties to be developed with rights and with demand, and so this bit of equity capital just helps us to unlock that ...

BDTV: You already own the land though...

CR: We own the land, that’s correct ... no options, we own it... we have it.

BDTV: You're mostly in and around Cape Town and also some properties in Mpumalanga .... How about Gauteng as the fastest growing province ... the most populist province? Are you looking at Gauteng?

CR: Oh absolutely ... we did not go to the public to raise money to go on a buying spree, so we don’t plan to go out and use the money to go and buy more properties. Our plan ... and that’s what we’re negotiating with people about... is to do joint ventures with property owners. Some of the banks and others sit with good properties, so we will be negotiating with them about doing joint ventures, earning management income, development income and sharing the development profits.

BDTV: Your track record in managing such properties in joint ventures ...?

CR: Has been good. Typically we would have most of our sales ... some we keep and some we sell to owner occupiers, but mostly we sell to investors and for many of them we manage these for them and we have a track record of something like a quarter of 1% vacancy factor over the last four to five years. We have been doing that for many years, for ourselves and for other companies.

BDTV: What sort of returns can shareholders look forward to in your view?

CR: We have a growth of about 20% per annum and we have every reason to expect that we will be able to maintain that. Residential properties are big ticket items in our sector, so it may be a little bit less from time to time ... it may be a little bit more. We may have 25% in some years, we may have as low as 15% but it’s a good, strong and solid sector where the middle income people have to have good properties to live in... they have to have a roof over their heads.

BDTV: Your distribution policy?

CR: We were not planning to pay dividends in the first few years ... however, this is not cast in stone but it’s a young and growing company. We’re on the AltX, we’re planning to come to the market again, not for the first year or so, but probably in two to three years’ time and so it would not make sense for us to pay dividends but we feel it’s better to reinvest that.

BDTV: Then issue price 50c and the shares were trading at 65c this afternoon, so a pretty good start in your book?

CR: We are thankful, but we’ve also been reminded that from Monday we must forget about the share price and just go out there and do our business, which is what we plan to do. It was difficult to project beforehand what the shares would do in the first few months, but we have no doubt that with good, solid growth and meeting our projections, that the share is going to go in the right direction over the next three to four years.

BDTV: I’m sure we’ll be chatting to you when you come out with your first results...