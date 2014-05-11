BUSINESS DAY TV: Rand weakness boosts Redefine Properties offshore income

MARC Wainer is CEO of Redefine Properties.

BUSINESS DAY TV: Redefine Properties is seeing the benefits of geographical diversification with the rand’s weakness over the past year boosting income from the company’s offshore investments. As a result, this increases interim distribution by 8%. Joining me on News Leader with more is CEO Marc Wainer.

Marc, so 15% of your total assets are offshore, 20% of revenue is coming from offshore, so the weak rand has benefited you, but the end result 8% distribution growth seems to be quite pleasing to the market?

MARC WAINER: Eight percent … solid results … you have some headwinds and you have some tailwinds and fortunately we had more tailwinds than headwinds.

BDTV: Looking forward, is this sustainable because over the past few years it looks like dividend growth or distribution growth was sacrificed while you rebalanced your portfolios? Where are you with that rebalancing and can shareholders expect to see dividend distribution growth going forward?

MW: Yes we’re looking at more of the same for the rest of the year. Obviously … a much more challenging environment that we operate in and we obviously have to adapt, with the increased interest rate environment but we’ve hedged against that, so we’re about 80% hedged, so the 20% won’t make a material difference. We’ve managed, notwithstanding all of that, to reduce our cost of borrowings by about 20 basis points, so that was also encouraging. Strong balance sheet, no nonrecurring income in these results, which was about 0.75% in the last period … so if I take that into account, no nonrecurring income and 8% growth … very solid results, very pleasing as I say, we’ve got the benefit of the rand, but the other side of it is we had 30% increase in our municipal rates and taxes, so the one kind of offsets the other. But that’s the nature of a portfolio our size …you’re always going to get swings and roundabouts but somehow at the end of the day we get to where we want to be.

BDTV: What are some of the other challenges that you face as we go into the rising interest rates environment and still a pretty tough economic climate in South Africa?

MW: The office market has been moribund for the last two years and continues to be moribund, so for us the focus is on retaining tenants. There’s not much happening in the way of new space being taken up and in this period, we retained 96% of our office tenants on renewals and 92% overall, which is phenomenal, we’ve never seen that kind of number and that’s what we set out to do.

The big challenges come in terms of the economy. Aside from rising interest rates, consumers are under more and more pressure. GDP (gross domestic product) growth, I think we’ll be lucky if we see 2%. The property market needs 3.5% plus to really show growth. So challenging but one has got to look for the opportunities. Where we are in the property cycle right now is that there are going to be opportunities to make money and there are going to be just as much if not more opportunities to lose money, so caution is the watchword. We have to be very careful about what we do.

Looking at total returns … remember although we look and we judge by distribution, property is about total return, so where you buy and when you sell in the cycle becomes very important, and we’re cognisant of that and internal rates of returns. So a lot of caution in what we do going forward but I think that we can continue to deliver the kind of results that we have.

The benefits of our repositioning of our portfolio are starting to come through and we’ve got an element of our portfolio which is very defensive … long leases, blue-chip tenants, triple net leases … you can go to sleep at night and know that that’s coming through in our core portfolio of shopping centres … good quality.

We know there’s always going to be some activity but a very high probability of re-leasing and then our secondary portfolio, let’s say at the tip of the pyramid where we get the higher yields and the value-add opportunities, we’ll be spending this year about R700m on adding to and beneficiating existing properties to add value, and our development pipeline of R2.8bn.

BDTV: Talk to us about the buying and selling because you have made a few acquisitions, you’ve also disposed of some properties as well and so looking at acquisitions, Annuity Properties Limited, one of the more recent ones … the question mark over this … some analysts saying you could have paid less for this, it doesn’t enhance yield or earnings for the group, so what was the main driver behind that deal?

MW: Well there were two things. We weren’t looking for it, it came to us. We ended up with a net 8.7% yield so it is earnings enhancing. A portfolio of our size, approaching R50bn, we get 0.3% or 0.4% out of that portfolio, it ticks most of the boxes, there are three or four properties out of the 20 odd that don’t fit, which are small properties which we’ll dispose of over time. So it ticked the boxes … it wasn’t an essential but it’s nice to have in terms of the defensive line … long leases, good-quality tenants, we did it at the best price that we could.

And then of course we’ve got Fountainhead, where we now own 66% and hopefully once we’ve gone through all the regulatory approvals within the next few weeks we should be in a position to make an offer for the remaining 34% of the assets and that will substantially change the shape of our portfolio. Which leaves us really with our government portfolio which we were going to dispose of in a big bang last year … that didn’t happen for a number of reasons, but we now have 60% of those leases renewed for three years. More in the pipeline, so the urgency is out and we will dispose of those properties piecemeal or in small groups over the next 12 to 24 months.

BDTV: What will your retail exposure be after the Fountainhead deal because we talked about the economic climate … at the moment you see shopping centres going up all over the place but lots of shops lying empty? Any concern on that side?

MW: Yes there is …with retail we would have about 50% of our portfolio in retail. That’s still the best-performing asset class, particularly on the bigger centres, the regional and subregional which is what we have in the main. In our portfolio and the Fountainhead portfolio our average trading density for this period was R28,000 per square metre which is pretty good. Most of the retailers are still looking to expand their footprint and there are still a number of international retailers with whom we’re engaging that want to come to South Africa.

What is happening is of course there are segments of the market, cinemas, books, music which are reducing space. The banks are looking to downsize so the days of giving banks secondary space in shopping centres and getting top dollar for it are over. But we’re proactive and we’re trying to do that … furniture I think we’ll see out of major shopping centres, they can’t afford the rentals and we encourage that because we can recycle that space with higher rentals…

BDTV: Can you mention any of these international retailers that you’re talking to that want to come to South Africa?

MW: The ones who are known are H&M who are certainly coming and there are a number we’ve met … we’re doing a joint venture with Hyprop, which used to be a sister fund, where we are focusing on retailers that we think will do well in South Africa. We’re contacting them, we’re going to go and see them, and so we can offer them a footprint. We know a lot of them want local partners … we’ve lined up local partners who would be interested.

What doesn’t seem to work very well is the franchise operation because the retailer will take a mark-up on the goods and then the South African retailers so it prices out. So those retailers who have come in directly or in partners … have opened 90 stores, in another two years they are going to have something like 200 and they’re trading fantastically.

So there are a number of retailers that we are talking to that want to come and they’re across the board. From small to big and that’s good for South African retail, it’s good for our malls and helps us differentiate but they start slowly. So someone like H&M will start off with five or six stores, try that for 18 months and then move from there. And they’ve identified two of our centres that they’d like to be in.

