Year of growth brings out Rebosis potential

REBOSIS Property Fund, which claims to be the first JSE-listed black economic empowerment fund, grew its portfolio tremendously in the year to August, the group reported on Wednesday.

It concluded acquisitions totalling 114-million square metres in the gross leasable area for a purchase consideration of R1.76bn at a yield of 8.8%, resulting in a yield uplift for the portfolio as a whole.

The acquisitions meant the group’s portfolio grew from R4.6bn to about R6.4bn. The group achieved a total distribution of 92c per linked unit for the year to August, delivering on the group’s growth objectives.

The 92c per linked unit distribution was as much as 7.6% up on the prior year’s distribution of 85.5c per linked unit.

CEO Sisa Ngebulana said although Rebosis’ share price had struggled since listing at about R9.90 in May 2011 and was sitting at about R12 on Wednesday, the fundamentals of the group were very strong.

"The past year saw us continue to evolve and differentiate ourselves within the sector as a specialist high-growth property fund.

"I am pleased to report that we delivered well against all our key performance measures. Our fundamentals are very good and I think the market sees this. Eventually, the share price will follow. We have very low vacancies," Mr Ngebulana said.

The distribution growth was mainly because of the contribution from escalated rentals, gearing effects and operating cost efficiencies, he said. This was despite the dilutive acquisition of assets and the cash drag on a recent rights issue.

As much as R1.125bn was raised through an oversubscribed rights issue and vendor placement.

Revenue rose 26.2% to R522.8m with a principal contribution of 54% from the retail portfolio.

The group’s overall portfolio includes Hemingways Mall, the largest retail centre in East London. By value, its portfolio is 54% retail, 44% office and 2% industrial.

Rebosis’ assets are in Gauteng, the Eastern Cape, KwaZulu-Natal and North West.

This diversification is intended to minimise regional concentration risk. It bought Sunnypark Mall, a retail centre located on the east side of central Pretoria, on June 1 this year for R587.5m in cash.

Rebosis also bought Antalis‚ a specialised single-tenanted industrial warehouse with a gross lettable area of 18‚729m² for R120m. Antalis is the first industrial warehouse to be added to Rebosis’ portfolio.

Antalis is a distributor of graphic equipment and paper communications support material. The property has a net rental of R51.66/m². It is located in Selby‚ Johannesburg. Rebosis also concluded deals for the acquisition of the Nthwese portfolio for R1.06bn. This comprises four recently refurbished and government-tenanted properties in Johannesburg and Pretoria.

Mr Ngebulana said the acquisitions of Sunnypark and the Nthwese portfolio substantially reduced Rebosis’ exposure to the Eastern Cape. "The Eastern Cape is doing well as a province and our properties there a performing, but I think the market still has some negative perceptions about developments in the province so we had to diversify," Mr Ngebulana said.

The fund’s target distribution range for the year to August 2014 would be 97c-99c per linked unit.