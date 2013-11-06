Intu brand makes positive impression throughout the UK

IT SEEMS that the decision earlier this year by the former Capital Shopping Centres, the UK’s largest mall owner, to rebrand itself as intu Properties is starting to pay off.

Originally founded in the 1980s as Liberty International by South African insurance tycoon Donald Gordon, the company said in an interim management statement released on Tuesday that the launch of intu six months ago had already had a positive effect on retailers, shoppers and investors who are realising the full national scale of intu’s operations.

Intu owns 10 of the UK’s top 25 malls. Its 16 shopping centres are worth more than £7bn (R110.6bn), including flagships such as intu Trafford in Manchester, intu Lakeside in London and intu Braehead in Glasgow.

Intu CE David Fischel said shoppers, in particular, are appreciating the company’s innovative approach with refreshed environments, high-quality digital connectivity and a revitalised customer service experience.

"Our aim is to increase footfall, dwell time and spend at our centres, which will drive long-term value creation for shareholders," it says.

The company is also making progress with its £1bn development programme, with planning applications approved for refurbishments and extensions at a number of shopping centres.

Intu has raised some £170m of new financing facilities since July to help fund these expenditures.

Mr Fischel said he was confident the income that may be lost in the short term due to redevelopment projects would be more than offset by the significant value created in the long term.

As far as the UK economic environment was concerned, Mr Fischel said there were encouraging signs that the recovery was gaining traction, which boded well for a further improvement in retail sales.

"Improved consumer sentiment has been influenced by the better housing market and reduced expectations of unemployment," he said.

Mr Fischel said retailers were also beginning to show more confidence, with successful operators taking the opportunity to upsize to bigger stores.

Intu’s plans to enter Spain’s retail market, which was announced in October, should be earnings enhancing, he said.

Management’s rebranding exercise and ongoing efforts to sweat intu’s assets has clearly had a positive effect on investor sentiment. Intu’s JSE share price is up 25% since early March, when the counter hit a 12-month low of R44.65.

