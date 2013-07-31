Innscor gets assistance in Zimbabwe

THE steady improvement of Zimbabwe’s economy over the past few years, coupled with its move to dollarisation, has proven a catalyst for sound business opportunities, says Rudolf Nieman, MD of JHI Project Management, a wholly owned subsidiary of Excellerate Property Services group.

"With a strong track record and aptitude for new retail development in Africa, the South African-based Innscor Retail Africa has identified a few gaps in the Zimbabwean retail market — one of which is the fast-food sector," he says.

Innscor, which owns Baker’s Inn, Chicken Inn, Pizza Inn, Creamy Inn and the franchise rights for Nando’s and Steers in Africa, has made full utilisation of this demand with the roll-out of more than 3,300m² of new and refurbished food courts in Zimbabwe, from August last year to last month, representing a R120m investment by the company.

To assist with the expansion, JHI Project Management, a sister company to JHI Properties, was appointed as the principal agent managing the development and execution of Innscor’s projects. As a result, 13 projects were completed to international quality standards and within exacting timelines.

"By deploying Jannie Greeff to Zimbabwe as development and project manager for JHI Project Management in Zimbabwe on a full-time basis, we were able to take a ‘hands-on’ approach to all the projects while adhering to a formalised project management procedure through an experienced project management team," Mr Nieman said.

"Critical to the success of the roll-out programme was identifying and defining the scope required for each and every project in detail, to ensure sufficient resources were employed during the entire process.

A key factor in such projects is to ensure that all involved, including consultants and contractors, complied with the time, cost and quality parameters."

The projects completed in Zimbabwe include Baker’s Inn Factory, which in full operation next year will produce 900,000 loaves of bread a day (phase one has been operational since April and is producing 250,000 loaves a day); a new-built, stand-alone food court in Chivu, which is owned by the Ascendant Property Fund; and a number of refurbished food courts in Harare.