Vunani’s distributions increase in ‘toughest period in fund’s history’

VUNANI Property Investment Fund on Monday reported a 24.4% increase in distribution per linked unit, to 38c, for the six months ended December.

Its portfolio consists of 28 strategically located, high-quality office buildings in South Africa with a total gross lettable area of 145,202m², valued at R1.5bn.

Revenue increased 53.7% to R106.9m, while net property income was up 74.6% at R75m. The group’s portfolio increased 6.6% to R1.5bn in the period.

In addition, Vunani also reported that its linked unit price had increased 16.4% to 960c, while the tangible net asset value increased from 809.67c to 811.92c per linked unit for the same period.

Compound growth was 21% in the six months under review.

The company said that despite the toughest market conditions in its seven-year history, it maintained its high rating in all of its main performance indicators.

"In addition, the distribution growth of 24.4% indicates the value to unitholders of an experienced, focused management team," it said.

"The fund’s strategy has remained largely unchanged from inception in 2006 and it will continue to extract value from its chosen market of A+, A and some B-grade offices, while avoiding trophy assets until such investments are value enhancing."

It said refurbishment of existing stock continued to boost earnings, as did new acquisitions.

"The next 12 months will see the fund aggressively pursuing further acquisitions, which could result in the raising of additional capital, but not at the expense of yield and quality," Vunani said.

"The global and domestic markets remain uncertain and largely stagnant. Such instability makes capital preservation and low-risk distributions attractive to investors.

"Vunani is well placed to fulfil this objective and has a solid platform from which to offer above-market growth and earnings."