PROPERTY FEATURE: Offering the finer things in life

LEA Jacobs takes a look at a prestigious home in Sandhurst that offers everything a buyer could wish for

Set in northern Johannesburg, Sandhurst, an exclusive suburb of Sandton, boasts some of the finest real estate in the country.

Beautiful, stately homes positioned on large properties are a common sight in an area that is renowned for housing the rich and/or famous.

Situated close to Sandton City and what has become the business hub of the region, Sandton, Sandhurst residents guard their privacy fiercely. Every entrance to the suburb features a boom gate and the area, which is closed to public thoroughfare, has a strong security presence.

Living in one of the top suburbs in the country comes at a price and Lightstone statistics reveal that at the peak of the boom in 2009, 30 freehold homes with an approximate value totalling R374m changed hands.

Sale of homes in the luxury sector of the market have slowed somewhat since the heady days of the property boom, as have properties in all price brackets.

However, so far this year, 10 freehold properties with a combined value of around R145m have been sold in Sandhurst.

Jawitz Properties’ Peter Gowans says that entry level prices start between R10m and R15m. Homes in this price range, however, require a considerable amount of upgrading and additions are often needed to bring the home in line with standards in the suburb.

"Homes priced between R15m and R25m are generally well maintained, although they may need modernising, specifically with regard to bathrooms and kitchens."

He says that although most buyers purchasing property with a price tag of more than R25m would expect the home to be in pristine condition with high end finishes, homes in this area that are somewhat dated still achieve high prices.

The growing upper income group that has developed in this country over the past few years has meant that suburbs with the correct high profile appeal, such as Sandhurst, are in demand. There is also a growing demand from foreign buyers and investors as well as from corporates seeking prestigious homes for their top executives.

A palatial R100m mansion in Sandhurst ticks all the right boxes for those looking for the finer things in life. Situated on just under a hectare of landscaped garden, this home has everything a discerning buyer could wish for. No expense has been spared in creating an exclusive lifestyle and a dramatic ambiance.

Boasting panoramic views of the Magaliesberg Mountain range and famous for its impressive Doric columns, "Ibuhoro" is built entirely from sandstone and is considered one of the most opulent homes on the African continent. The property features seven en-suite bedrooms, triple volume reception areas, a movie theatre, games areas, a hairdressing salon, night club, sauna, steam room, tennis court, koi ponds and a designer terraced garden.

Gowans says the property will no doubt attract huge interest from Africa’s wealthy investors. The eclectic infusion of American and European architecture sets it apart from any other property in southern Africa.

"The original owner was a true family man. Respecting the need for his children to have freedom and independence, he cleverly included a four bedroom en-suite wing and study area, with its own entrance."

The long, winding driveway ends under a porte-cochere graced by a statue of Diana the Huntress. Through the impressive entrance are formal lounges, with back-to-back open gas fireplaces and two grand dining rooms. Double doors open on to the patio and entertainment area overlooking the landscaped garden and water features, perfect for large-scale entertaining.

The fully equipped chef’s kitchen is both attractive and functional. It services the formal living areas and features a walk-in fridge and deep freeze, a large walk-in pantry and all the modern conveniences you would expect to find in any luxury home. The kitchen manager’s office is attached to the kitchen.

There are three luxury bedrooms upstairs. The 85m² presidential main suite has a fully mirrored gym and massage room, mini hair salon with basin, steam room, sauna, spa bath, a large shower in the atrium and his and hers separate walk-in closets and dressing rooms. A private balcony leads off the bathroom area.

For entertaining there is a nine-seater cinema, and on the lower level is a wine cellar, seating eight, as well as a soundproof disco and party room. The bar is fully equipped with fridges and an ice machine.

The landscaped garden is dotted with water features and koi ponds as well as a rim-flow swimming pool. The tennis court has its own undercover clubhouse and barbeque area for entertainment purposes. The double volume outdoor pagoda, set in a corner of the garden, is an ideal venue for a grand party.

For the executive who prefers to work from home, there is a sophisticated executive suite with two offices, which are accessed either via the main house or through a separate outside entrance.

Other highlights include staff accommodation with three double bedrooms, under floor heating throughout, an elevator that services all three levels as well as a fully automated electronic system which manages all TVs, DVDs and sound systems.

There are four automated garages and sufficient parking for approximately 20 cars.

"There are many features too numerous to mention, but one of the most outstanding is the hi-tech security system which includes a guardhouse at the main entrance, a full alarm system with TV monitors and security beams and electronic shutters that cover all the windows that can be shut in the event of an emergency," says Gowans.

Price: R100m

Contact: Jawitz Properties Peter Gowans 083 254 0370

* This article was published in HomeFront