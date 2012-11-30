INVESTMENT OPPORTUNITY: Estate living at its best

New luxury security development offers a rare opportunity to own a contemporary classic in the highly coveted Constantia vineyard valley, writes Michelle Funke

Construction is well under way at Nieuwe Steenberg, a luxury, secure estate set in the south-west corner of the prestigious Steenberg Golf Estate.

Here, landmark Cape vernacular homes with state-of-the-art security features and guarded perimeters, perch on an elevated site with gentle slopes beneath the Steenberg and Constantiaberg mountains.

The estate is surrounded by vineyards and is only minutes away from some of the most illustrious wine farms in the Constantia Valley, such as Steenberg, Constantia Uitsig, Groot Constantia and Buitenverwagting.

Comprising 30 double-storey units, designed by dhk Architects in a modern style, the estate is set to become a contemporary classic, says Mike Greeff, CEO of Greeff Properties, an affiliate of Christie’s International Real Estate.

"The vision was to design and develop a luxury country estate that was modern and elegant yet appropriate in its setting, responding to the heritage of the area, without being pastiche," says Peter Fehrsen, director of dhk Group.

"Importantly, the buildings reflect a contemporary Cape vernacular architecture, which takes advantage of the proximity to the well-known Steenberg Wine Estate.

We also wanted to instill a sense of community within a village-like setting. Overall, the ambition was to ensure that residents got the sense of being part of a living landscape of mountains and vineyards," says Fehrsen,

He says each house will have, depending on its position, commanding vineyard or mountain views as well as the more intimate views of the treed and landscaped access streets, vineyards and planting of the estate itself.

White-walled architecture with Victorian profile, corrugated roofs and "werf" walls surround the property.

Generous windows, timber pergolas and beautiful, large French doors that open onto the terraces offer functional balance between the traditional and modern. Garages are tucked away under the buildings.

"The guiding principles of the layouts was to offer ground-floor, open-plan living, spacious dining areas with generous access to open terraces and outside living spaces.

The dwellings boast generous upstairs bedrooms — each with their own en-suite bathrooms and balcony ," he says.

The accommodation comprises two-and three-bedroom units, all en-suite with spacious, double or triple direct access garages. A wine cellar/playroom/home theatre room/storeroom will be for the purchaser’s choice.

Other features include private gardens with optional pool, tree-lined internal roads and landscaped pavements.

"The exceptional security offered at Nieuwe Steenberg which includes palisade fences with extra height electric fencing, as well as a wide-sweeping camera curtain, makes it a perfect location not just for families who seek a safe community lifestyle, but also for single professionals who travel and require a secure lock-up-and-go home, but want to enjoy all that the Nieuwe Steenberg lifestyle has to offer when they’re staying there," says Greeff.

He says that mountain trails and the beaches of False Bay are all within minutes of the development, as are shopping centres, and a plethora of fine eateries.

In fact, the Constantia Valley has an abundance of protected greenbelts and numerous hiking and equestrian trails that offer walks and climbs for enthusiasts of all fitness levels.

Nieuwe Steenberg is also located across the road from quality private school Reddam House, which offers co-educational non-denominational tuition from preschool to matric.

"The cherry on the top is that Nieuwe Steenberg neighbours Steenberg Golf Estate, one of the most prestigious addresses on the Cape peninsula. It is home to vineyards, a wine tasting centre, two award winning restaurants, a hotel, spa, 18-hole golf course and a luxury residential estate.

Purchasers at Nieuwe Steenberg will enjoy access to the Steenberg winery and hotel facilities on the same basis as regular Steenberg Estate owners, in that they will enjoy the same discounts and will be eligible to apply for membership at Steenberg Golf Club," says Greeff.

"I firmly believe that Nieuwe Steenberg provides an opportunity to invest in one of the very finest lifestyles on offer."

Price: Three bedroom units from R4.99m including VAT

Contact: Greeff Properties Bruce Durham 082 380 1880

* This article was published in HomeFront