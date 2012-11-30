DEVELOPMENT HIGHLIGHT: Dominating the skyline

A NEW development in Umhlanga has been completed and the owners have started moving in. Lea Jacobs reports

The once small seaside town of Umhlanga in KwaZulu-Natal has been transformed in recent years and now boasts the largest shopping centre in Africa and a thriving, growing commercial hub. Renowned for its golden beaches, the area is also a magnet for holidaymakers who, thanks to the mild sub-tropical climate, visit the area all year round.

Lightstone statistics reveal that there have been 120 sectional title units transferred over the past 12 months. Of these, one was sold for less than R400,000; 24 were sold for between R400,000 and R800,000; 55 were sold for between R800,000 and R1,5m; 13 were sold in the R1,5m to R3m bracket while two sold for more than R3m. The statistics further reveal that the average price achieved for a sectional title unit is R1,157m.

Property on the KwaZulu-Natal north coast has always sold for a premium; however, the somewhat recent commercial development both in Umhlanga and nearby La Lucia Ridge has boosted demand. Unlike many other coastal areas, the number of sales, while down on the figures attained during 2008, has remained fairly consistent in recent years.

Founded in 1895 by Sir Marshall Campbell, the first hotel was built in Umhlanga in 1920. It was the start of great things and the area quickly became a popular choice with holidaymakers.

It is highly likely that the area would have remained merely a playground for wealthy sun seekers, had it not been for the decay of nearby Durban’s city centre. In a move that has been experienced by a number of other busy metropolitan areas around the country, big business, unwilling to operate in rundown areas, has moved out to greener pastures.

The north coast was the obvious choice. Although only completed in 2010, King Shaka International Airport which is situated close to the town, had been on the cards for years, and there were other important factors too. Large tracts of land that were formerly owned by the Tongaat Hulett Group were sold for development and the rest, as they say in the classics, is history.

Umhlanga Ridge quickly became the "in’ place to be" and construction in the area proceeded apace.

Set in a prominent position against the Umhlanga Ridge skyline and visible from as far as Vetch’s Pier and the Sibaya Casino, One on Herrwood has sprung to life as new apartment building with owners already taking up residence.

Launched in early 2010, in the face of a challenging economy and tight property market, One on Herrwood, in Herrwood Drive, has been an outstanding success, notching up a total sales value of around R180m, including VAT.

"This is an example of what can be achieved when professionals — from the developer to the architects, marketing and sales and construction teams — work together," said Myles Wakefield, CEO of Wakefields Real Estate.

In recent weeks the developers, Tapezoid Investment and Wakefields Real Estate, which has marketed and sold the units since inception, handed over the keys to residents and unit registrations are under way.

As the majority of owners tackle the task of interior decor, some have found tenants, while a few investors have put their units back on the market.

Prices range from R1,15m for a one-bedroom unit to R2.195m for a three-bedroom unit. Monthly rentals vary from between R7,500 and R9,000 for a one-bedroom unit to between R14,000 and R16,000 for a three-bedroom unit.

A prime feature of the cabana-styled building is its sweeping sea views which can be enjoyed from all units, from the ground floor up.

Without a doubt, until something else of the same calibre is built in the area, One on Herrwood will dominate the skyline.

"The developers, have delivered on their ‘no compromise" attitude, right from the building’s design to the interiors, quality finishes, appealing signature lobby and excellent around-the-clock security with patrols and monitoring by CCTV cameras," said Haydn Wakefield, director of Wakefields Real Estate.

