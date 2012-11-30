DEVELOPMENT FEATURE: Invest in Africa’s southernmost tip

THE final 10 prime beachfront stands in the exclusive Langezandt Fishermen’s Village, along the southernmost point of Africa, have just been released, writes Michelle Funke

Langezandt Fishermen’s Village is an exclusive 93ha beachfront estate development that is situated a leisurely two hour drive from Cape Town, near Africa’s southernmost tip, Cape Agulhas.

Langezandt Fishermen’s Village has become one of the most sought-after estates in the Western Cape and Overberg Coastal Region, an area of astounding natural diversity. It represents a perfect opportunity for discerning international and local investors to buy into a very exclusive beachfront estate.

Although the old adage of location, location, location rings true here, the estate offers an additional visionary approach to property development which will have upcountry buyers smiling.

Beachfront property, once an easily obtainable commodity — with lenient environmental laws and credit loans — has become a luxury investment which validates careful contemplation. The turn in the economic climate has forced property moguls to put away their blazing wallets; to take a step back and to really look at investments which will benefit the investor and owner in the long, but also the short term.

In 2005 when 93ha of beachfront estate along the Arniston Coastline in the Western Cape, was earmarked for development in the form of Langezandt Fishermen’s Village, the developer, Johan Roodt, had enough foresight to comprehend this dual nature of investment.

Inspired by the historical fishermen’s cottages found nearby at Hotagterklip and Arniston, the estate’s architectural guidelines are designed to complement the historical essence of the region.

Although buyers can choose from a range of designs, the certain building style which prevails here ensures a sense of uniformity in the way of white houses with thatched roofs and blue shutters.

Bought from plan, buyers benefit from the on-site support that is provided by the developer — from construction to occupation.

"You literally pick your plot, the design of your house and your décor style and nine months later you can arrive with only your toothbrush and boogie board. People arrive and are on holiday from the first day with the unit fully furnished and equipped," says Roodt.

This hassle-free approach to acquiring a holiday home has been a huge draw card for Gauteng buyers in particular, says Roodt, as this level of support eliminates the headaches associated with buying coastal property where distance makes daily site inspections impossible.

An additional benefit is the return on investment during the short-term period. House owners can opt to include their properties in the Langezandt rental pool, and draw immediate benefit from their investment. Properties available for short rental periods are often booked out well in advance of the holiday seasons.

Part One of the development is sold out, but those looking to invest in a piece of land along Africa’s southernmost beach will be glad to learn that plots in Part Two of the Langezandt development have just been released to market. This latest release introduces the next piece of the Langezandt picture which will include a business village, prayer park, eco zone, equestrian centre, retirement village and a boutique hotel upon completion.

With the launch of the second part, ten beachfront stands — termed Blue Gold — will be released to the market. Priced at R2,5m per plot, these primepositioned properties make for an exceptional buying opportunity, with transfer anticipated during November next year.

With a limited number of plots available and with these being the last seafront erven in the development, supply-and-demand alone dictates this to be a clever investment. Add to this the exclusivity of the development, the authenticity of design, the assured future potential of the estate and its proximity to Cape Town and it becomes tough to imagine a better beachfront buy that’s currently on market.

"It is a fact that ownership of coastal property is restricted by governments worldwide. There is a global limit to prime beachfront properties," says Roodt.

In addition to the beachfront plots, stands in the second row to the beachfront have also been released. These 17 erven will sell at R1,25m with a cluster of plots close to the development’s eco estate also released at R795,000 or at an all-inclusive R1,399m, for a fully furnished and equipped two-bedroom home.

Contact: Joey Roodt: 082 334 4554 Office: 028 435 6655

* This article was published in HomeFront