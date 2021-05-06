Gold Fields to assess portfolio to position itself in five years
The miner says a higher copper price more than offset the negative effect of lower quarterly output at two mines — one in SA and the other in Peru
06 May 2021 - 14:48
UPDATED 06 May 2021 - 18:43
Gold Fields will consider options around tying up with other companies as the world’s sixth-largest gold miner refines its strategy and assesses its portfolio of nine mines in five countries, new CEO Chris Griffith said on Thursday.
Griffith, the former CEO of Anglo American Platinum, declined to comment on public statements from Sibanye-Stillwater CEO Neal Froneman that a mega-merger of Sibanye, Gold Fields and AngloGold would create a world-beating champion...
