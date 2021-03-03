Companies / Mining ARM enjoys record earnings on high commodity prices A weaker rand also helped the mining house see its earnings soar 134% at end-December 2020 BL PREMIUM

African Rainbow Minerals (ARM), founded by billionaire businessman Patrice Motsepe, expects to reap further benefits from higher commodity prices as developed countries, in particular, adopt stimulus measures to revive their economies, ravaged by the fallout from the coronavirus pandemic.

Mining is one of the few industries that seems to have escaped the clutches of the pandemic, which has either upended or destroyed so many businesses around the world. ..