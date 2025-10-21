Industry body backs Sibanye’s call for Russian palladium tariffs
World Platinum Investment Council says tariffs will help revive the US’s palladium sector
21 October 2025 - 05:00
The World Platinum Investment Council (WPIC) has vindicated Sibanye-Stillwater’s call for the US to impose tariffs on Russian raw palladium imports.
A recent note by the council said US policy action against Russia would help protect domestic palladium producers while also tightening global markets, putting upward pressure on palladium prices...
