BHP reassures market with upbeat iron ore outlook

Attractive price dynamics and a first-quarter uptick in copper production helped restore faith in Australian mining giant BHP’s trajectory for the 2026 financial year.
After posting its worst profit since 2020 in the year to end-June, the base metals heavyweight reassured investors with a rosy commodity price outlook and a strong operational performance in the three months to end-September.
BHP CEO Mike Henry expressed optimism about global iron ore demand as the firm forecast 5% growth in China’s GDP this year, despite some deceleration in growth in the second half of 2025.
After approaching 10-month lows in June, iron ore prices have staged a recovery in recent months, climbing 11.45% during the three months to end-September.
“Overall macroeconomic signals for commodity demand remain resilient and global growth forecasts are moving higher,” said Henry.
China, the world’s largest iron ore consumer, buys about three-quarters of global seaborne supplies of the steelmaking ingredient. Amid elevated Washington-Beijing trade tension, US tariffs and retaliatory Chinese tariffs have resulted in uncertain and volatile iron ore markets this year.
Iron ore production was largely flat, with output down 1% year on year due to maintenance works at Australia’s Port Hedland, while full-year guidance was maintained.
Attractive dynamics in copper markets added to tailwinds, with operational disruptions at major competitors’ mines tightening global supply of the bronze metal.
Teck Resources laid out sharp production cuts earlier this month, with the Vancouver-based giant slashing the production forecast for its flagship Chilean mine to 170,000-190,000 tonnes, compared with a previous guidance of 210,000-230,000 tonnes.
The reduction, which marks the second downgrade to the Chilean Quebrada Blanca operation this year, also involved the lowering of production forecasts until 2028.
Meanwhile, Bloomberg reported that Chilean state-owned Codelco produced its lowest monthly output in more than two decades in August after a mine collapse, while a fatal accident halted operations at another leading mine in Indonesia, fuelling the fear of market tightness.
A 4% uptick in copper production to 494,000 tonnes allowed BHP to benefit from the resultant price rally, with copper prices up 9% in the past month, extending a 25% year-to-date rally.
“In copper, major disruptions at some of our competitors’ mines have tightened overall market fundamentals, benefiting our world-class portfolio of assets,” said Henry.
Steelmaking coal production was up 8% in the first quarter thanks to a strong performance at the group’s Broadmeadow operation.
However, the pressure on seaborne coal prices —fuelled by trade wars and calls to disinvest from fossil fuels, together with “unsustainable” coal royalties imposed by Australian regulators — resulted in the company placing an open pit coal mine on care and maintenance.
“We’ve made a strong start to the year, highlighted by disciplined operating performance and execution of scheduled maintenance,” said Henry.
BHP reassures market with upbeat iron ore outlook
After nearing a 10-month low in June, prices have staged a recovery in recent months
