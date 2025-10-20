Date set for SCA showdown between Anglo and Children of Kabwe
Claimants seek compensation for alleged lead poisoning by mining house
20 October 2025 - 05:00
Anglo American will next week square off with claimants from Kabwe, Zambia, who are seeking compensation for alleged lead poisoning by the mining house in a high stakes showdown at the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA).
The claimants will ask the SCA to set aside the December 2023 decision of the Johannesburg high court that threw out their application for a class action certification, which is necessary for litigants for a court to recognise a lawsuit as a class action, allowing a small group of representatives to sue on behalf of a larger group...
