Mozambican unrest turns fatal at Gemfields mine
Illegal miners kill two police officers at Montepuez Ruby Mine in restive Cabo Delgado province
16 October 2025 - 14:56
Mozambique’s ongoing civil unrest erupted into violence on Thursday when dozens of illegal miners stormed Gemfields’ Montepuez Ruby Mine (MRM).
A group of about 40 illegal miners marched to the operation’s gate before killing two police officers at the scene, according to a statement by Gemfields...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.