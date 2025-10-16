Gold price adds muscle to DRDGold’s Joburg expansion
Extra cash from record gold prices sets the stage for the company’s next phase of expansion
16 October 2025 - 10:23
DRDGold’s expansion plans have gained momentum after a cash windfall from record gold prices freed up capital in the three months to end-September.
Soaring gold prices helped the small-cap miner overcome an uptick in operating costs, allowing it to increase its spending on growth by 9% to just shy of R800m...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.