Gold price adds muscle to DRDGold’s Joburg expansion

Extra cash from record gold prices sets the stage for the company’s next phase of expansion

BL Premium
16 October 2025 - 10:23
by Jacob Webster

DRDGold’s expansion plans have gained momentum after a cash windfall from record gold prices freed up capital in the three months to end-September.

Soaring gold prices helped the small-cap miner overcome an uptick in operating costs, allowing it to increase its spending on growth by 9% to just shy of R800m...

