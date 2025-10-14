Tharisa boasts healthier balance sheet after announcing $547m capex plan
The miner reported a fourth-quarter increase in chrome and PGM production, helping to reduce debt by year-end
14 October 2025 - 09:00
A fourth quarter rebound in output saw chrome and platinum group metals (PGMs) miner Tharisa sporting a healthier balance sheet at financial year-end, restoring confidence in the company’s ambitious 10-year growth strategy.
The group reported a net cash position of $68.6m as of end-June, compared with $43.1m a year ago...
