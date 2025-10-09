Exxaro leans on coal expertise to grow in manganese and renewables
Exxaro positions itself as a diversified bulk miner, betting on long-term manganese fundamentals
09 October 2025 - 16:02
Exxaro Resources is betting on its coal mining expertise to become a diversified bulk miner, focusing on the long-term fundamentals of manganese, CEO Ben Magara said.
Speaking at the Joburg Indaba on Thursday, Magara said the company's strategy in acquiring manganese assets is grounded in long-term market fundamentals rather than short-term prices...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.