De Beers chair calls on US to lift diamond tariffs
Levies raise prices for consumers and disrupt diamond supply chains, says Barend Petersen
09 October 2025 - 18:58
US tariffs on natural diamonds continue to weigh on SA’s already struggling diamond sector, said De Beers chair Barend Petersen.
Addressing a Joburg mining conference on Thursday, he called on the US to help revive the natural diamond market by lifting its duties on imports of the precious stones...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.