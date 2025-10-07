Business Day TV talks to Brendan Capstick from Nedbank Private Wealth for a broader look at this afternoon’s market performance and insights into what’s driving the movements.
Government's targeted lifting of ‘anticollusion’ legislation is a tacit acknowledgment the law is ultimately uncompetitive and harms consumers
Report finds smuggling and theft of precious metals has cost industry at least R60bn to date
The IPO, initially targeted for the fourth quarter of 2025, could raise more than $1.5bn
Overall, the White House has invested $35.6m in Trilogy Metals, making the US government a 10% shareholder in the company
Business Day TV speaks to Frederick Mitchell, Aluma Capital‘s chief economist
Business Law & Tax Review September 2025
Hot and dry weather reduced production potential, says ministry
Hooker says the world champions will not rest on laurels on five-match European tour
Water in BMW starter motors can cause corrosion, leading to a short circuit and, in the worst case, a fire
Exploration spend recently plunged Orion Minerals further into the red as the group forges ahead with its copper production ambitions. Business Day TV spoke Anthony Lennox, CEO of Orion Minerals, for more detail on the journey.
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
NEWS LEADER
WATCH: CEO Anthony Lennox shares Orion Minerals’ copper production journey
Business Day TV speaks with Anthony Lennox, CEO of Orion Minerals
Exploration spend recently plunged Orion Minerals further into the red as the group forges ahead with its copper production ambitions. Business Day TV spoke Anthony Lennox, CEO of Orion Minerals, for more detail on the journey.
MORE COMPANY NEWS:
Glencore and Sibanye win approval to merge chrome assets
US department of war buys stake in South32 Alaskan joint venture
Tax court ruling gives Tharisa an earnings boost
Barrick Mining sells African interests to Atlantic Group
Musk ‘picks veteran banker as xAI finance chief’
Datatec’s first-half earnings set to double
Afrimat expects first-half earnings to almost double
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
Glencore and Sibanye win approval to merge chrome assets
US department of war buys stake in South32 Alaskan joint venture
Barrick Mining sells African interests to Atlantic Group
Tax court ruling gives Tharisa an earnings boost
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.