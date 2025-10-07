subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Orion Minerals CEO Tony Lennox. Picture: SUPPLIED
Exploration spend recently plunged Orion Minerals further into the red as the group forges ahead with its copper production ambitions. Business Day TV spoke Anthony Lennox, CEO of Orion Minerals, for more detail on the journey.

