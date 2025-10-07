US department of war buys stake in South32 Alaskan joint venture
Overall, the White House has invested $35.6m in Trilogy Metals, making the US government a 10% shareholder in the company
07 October 2025 - 11:30
US President Donald Trump’s department of war (DOW) has bought a $17.8m stake in South32’s Alaskan joint venture partner, Trilogy Metals.
The deal, aimed at advancing access to critical minerals in Alaska, underscores Trump’s ongoing efforts to secure the country’s domestic production of minerals deemed critical to the clean energy transition and US national security...
