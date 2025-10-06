Tax court ruling gives Tharisa an earnings boost
The Tharisa judgment could rewrite the rules on PGM royalties
06 October 2025 - 12:34
A recent tax court ruling in favour of junior miner Tharisa Minerals has set a new precedent for calculating royalty payments for platinum group metal (PGM) miners.
On Friday, the country's tax court ruled that the Mineral Royalty Tax imposed by the SA Revenue Service (Sars) on Tharisa in 2015 and 2017 was based on a misguided one-size-fits-all formula that did not take into account the “operational realities” of PGM recovery...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.