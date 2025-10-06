Canada-bound Anglo American is gearing up to go to war with American coal miner Peabody Energy in a high-stakes battle over the failed $3.8bn steelmaking coal deal, in a dispute that will see lawyers on both sides getting big pay cheques.
Peabody pulled out of a deal to buy Anglo’s Australian steelmaking coal assets in August, dealing a blow to Anglo CEO Duncan Wanblad’s plans to simplify the group’s asset base to copper, iron ore and crop nutrients...
