Jubilee’s SA exit gains pace as state eyes chrome export controls
The company has been in talks with buyer One Chrome over the sale of its SA assets since earlier this year
06 October 2025 - 10:56
Jubilee Metals said it had received the first $15m of the $90m pay cheque promised for its local chrome and platinum group metal (PGM) assets, taking the group a step closer to an SA exit.
The miner’s departure from the SA chrome market reflects the toll that soaring electricity costs and a thriving black market have taken on local chrome processors, putting the country at risk of missing out on the critical mineral boom...
