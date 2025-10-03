Zimbabwean currency volatility worries Implats
Miner says situation has worsened since the switch to Zimbabwe Gold last year
03 October 2025 - 05:00
Zimbabwean currency volatility has become a major concern for Impala Platinum (Implats) in recent years, with the platinum group metal (PGM) miner aiming to distance itself from the country’s new legal tender.
In Implats’ latest results, the company flagged Zimbabwean currency fluctuation as a key risk to its business, adding that the situation has only worsened since the switch to Zimbabwe Gold, or ZiG, in April last year...
