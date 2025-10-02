subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Gemfields faced weaker auction income and production challenges in Mozambique and Zambia over the six months to end-June. CEO Sean Gilbertson explains how the company is managing disruptions and shifting market dynamics.

RECOMMENDED READING:

Implats upbeat as cost-cutting starts to pay off

CEO Nico Muller says capex prioritised with investments directed towards safety, operational efficiency and infrastructure
Companies
51 minutes ago

Richard Stewart takes helm at surging Sibanye-Stillwater

New CEO inherits miner on sharp upswing after 200% share price rally and buoyant metals markets
Companies
1 day ago

Orion reports wider full-year loss

Difficulty securing funding has weighed on the group’s balance sheet
Companies
1 day ago

State targets gold and copper in junior mining exploration fund

Successful candidates can use the funding for early-stage and advanced exploration activities
Companies
1 day ago

Natascha Viljoen takes over R1.6-trillion gold mining major

Former Amplats boss becomes the first woman to lead Newmont in its 104-year history
Companies
3 days ago
