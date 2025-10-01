State targets gold and copper in junior mining exploration fund
Successful candidates can use the funding for early-stage and advanced exploration activities
01 October 2025 - 10:06
As global gold and copper discovery struggles to keep up with demand, the SA government has allocated R240m to junior miners trying to find deposits within the country.
Gold and copper were among the handful of minerals targeted by the second window of the government’s Junior Mining Exploration Fund (JMEF), which opened on Tuesday...
