Richard Stewart takes helm at surging Sibanye-Stillwater
New CEO inherits miner on sharp upswing after 200% share price rally and buoyant metals markets
01 October 2025 - 15:33
Sibanye-Stillwater’s new CEO Richard Stewart has officially taken the reins of the mining major, opening a new chapter in the group’s unfolding growth story, begun under erstwhile boss Neal Froneman.
Stewart takes over at the platinum group metal (PGM) giant whose market value is on the ascendancy after a rally of more than 200% in the share price since the beginning of the year as PGM came back in favour and the gold price continued its rally...
