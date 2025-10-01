Orion reports wider full-year loss
Difficulty securing funding has weighed on the group’s balance sheet
01 October 2025 - 10:51
Orion Minerals’ rocky road from exploration company to copper producer saw the group widening its full-year losses in 2025 as it struggled to navigate funding challenges.
The aspiring copper miner reported an operating loss of A$15.36m for the year to end-June, more than double the previous year’s loss, and a headline loss of A$0.18, compared with A$0.09 in the 2024 financial year...
