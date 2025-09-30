Orion shares plunge nearly 18% after another rights issue
30 September 2025 - 18:30
Orion Minerals has again turned to shareholders to inject liquidity into the business as it works to bring its copper development projects online.
Shares in the company plunged nearly 18% after it announced the placement of 333.33-million new shares to “sophisticated and professional investors” as well as to members of its board...
