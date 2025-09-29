Natascha Viljoen takes over R1.6-trillion gold mining major
Former Amplats boss becomes the first woman to lead Newmont in its 104-year history
29 September 2025 - 17:22
SA mining executive Natascha Viljoen has been appointed as CEO-designate of the world’s largest gold mining house, Newmont, in a carefully planned succession that saw the group prise her away from Anglo American Platinum (Amplats) two years ago.
The appointment cements Viljoen as the most powerful woman in mining with globally recognised expertise. ..
