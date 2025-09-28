Southern Palladium narrows full-year loss
Stronger results come as group’s Bengwenyama mine enters final stages of feasibility studies
28 September 2025 - 18:05
Southern Palladium reported an improved financial performance for the year to end-June as it navigates the final stages of commissioning its platinum group metal (PGM) mine.
The junior miner’s operating loss from operations narrowed to A$4.78m (about R54m) in the 12 months under review from a A$6.73m loss in the previous corresponding period. The headline loss per share also narrowed, to A$0.053 from A$0.075...
