Gemfields posts first interim loss since pandemic

Precious gemstone miner Gemfields posted its first interim loss since the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic last week, after operational challenges halved its revenue in the first six months.
Gemfields reported a $24.58m loss for the six months to end-June, compared to a $13.66m profit in the previous first half, after Mozambican civil unrest and heightened competition in Zambia weighed heavily on the group’s performance...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.