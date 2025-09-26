Gold Fields enjoys $1.1bn cash injection after ending Australian boardroom battle
Gold Fields has received shareholder approval for its takeover of the Australian Gruyere gold mine
26 September 2025 - 11:30
Gold Fields has secured shareholder approval from joint venture partner Gold Road for its takeover of the coveted Gruyere mine in Western Australia.
The deal, which closed in May, will see Gold Fields consolidating its ownership of the low-cost, high-grade gold mine, which it has operated since mid-2019...
