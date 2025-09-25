Companies / Mining

Forecasters sound alarm bells over DRC’s cobalt quota system

Quotas are a replacement for ban on cobalt exports, but analyst warns of demand destruction

25 September 2025 - 05:00
by Jacob Webster
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
A sample of rock drilled at a cobalt mining site. Picture: REUTERS/CARLOS BARRIA
A sample of rock drilled at a cobalt mining site. Picture: REUTERS/CARLOS BARRIA

Energy market experts have sounded alarm bells over the move by the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) to impose quotas on cobalt exports, warning that the policy change could permanently hurt demand for the critical mineral.

The Congolese government recently announced it would impose annual quotas on outbound cobalt volumes in a bid to end the country’s seven-month ban on cobalt exports, introduced in February. The desperate attempt to arrest a decline in prices came after gradually easing supply pressures saw cobalt prices collapse for three straight years in 2022-24.

From October 16, by capping exports at 18,125 tonnes for the rest of 2025 and imposing annual quotas of 96,600 tonnes in 2026 and 2027, local authorities now hope to keep prices in check through strict oversight of the country’s mined supply.

The move to lift the export ban could provide a lifeline to mining companies such as Glencore, whose cobalt output since February has sat idle for months at its Kamoto Copper Company (KCC) and Mutanda operations.

Glencore said earlier this year that a big portion of its cobalt production was likely to remain unsold by the end of the year if the export ban remained in place.

In a webinar on Tuesday, experts from research group Benchmark warned that the proposed quotas may not provide the lifeline that local miners were hoping for. Despite offering short-term relief, the new quota system comes with its own disadvantages. Most importantly, it will keep global cobalt supply artificially low in the coming years, resulting in unpredictable and unstable market dynamics.

Researchers estimated that under the proposed quota system, prices could become so volatile that they may erode global demand for cobalt over the next two years.

“By 2027, there is a risk of demand destruction. There is a risk that you won’t have enough material to meet demand,” said Benchmark cobalt price analyst Roman Aubry.

For context, the ceiling that the DRC plans to impose on its cobalt production in 2026/27 is less than half of the volume the country produced in 2024.

Cobalt prices tend to be highly responsive to policy or supply shifts in the DRC, which was responsible for about 70% of the world’s cobalt last year.

In fact, by limiting the DRC’s exports in line with the planned quotas, the outlook for cobalt markets over the next three years goes from three straight years of surplus to three consecutive annual deficits in 2025, 2026 and 2027, according to Benchmark.

Benchmark predicted that global cobalt prices will remain elevated this year before spiking in 2026/27. The DRC’s ban on cobalt exports has already sent the metal’s price skyrocketing since February, with the spot price up more than 42% this year.

Glencore declined to comment on the policy change, but Bloomberg reported this week that the group was in talks over the sale of KCC, suggesting that regulatory uncertainty is taking its toll on the mining giant’s DRC unit.

websterj@businesslive.co.za

Glencore earnings fall on weak coal prices and less copper output

With copper production weighted to the second half, Glencore is hopeful that it will see a rebound in the last six months of the year
Companies
1 month ago

GRACELIN BASKARAN: Tools to calm mineral market disequilibrium are being discarded

Perhaps the biggest market challenge is our loss of attention on a clear demand-side signal
Opinion
2 months ago

Mineral concentration a risk to global mining, says PwC

The concentration of minerals in a few geographies is a major risk facing the mining industry, according to the “Mine 2025" report released by PwC ...
Business
2 months ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
FEATURE: The mall is watching you
Companies / Property
2.
Remgro dishes out special dividend as Heineken ...
Companies / Financial Services
3.
Choppies sells Jwayelani chain in final SA market ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
CTICC sale, Walmart expansion boost commercial ...
Companies / Property
5.
Capitec makes foray into lucrative airtime ...
Companies / Financial Services

Related Articles

Panasonic battery to boost EV range by 25%

Life / Motoring

World briefs: Riek Machar’s treason trial opens in South Sudan

World

Rwanda, DRC draft deal sets US role in minerals sector revamp

World

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.